Table of Contents

Author’s Point of View:

Introduction

What business assets can be protected with a TM application in China? Brand Name Slogan Logo Fonts Classifications & Categories

Pro Tip: Combine all elements into a single image file and make a single TM application

Combine all elements into a single image file and make a single TM application Common Mistake: Submitting a logo in color

Submitting a logo in color Common Mistake: Asking our random Chinese speaker to translate your brand names and slogans

Asking our random Chinese speaker to translate your brand names and slogans What are the pros & cons of registering the TM in China vs. back home?

Is there global coverage? (World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)/ Madrid System)

(World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)/ Madrid System) TM registration: China Does It different

Can a foreigner register and enforce TM rights in China?

How a typical TM registration scam works.

How to find an affordable lawyer in China that speaks English?

Can foreigners get a fair shake in a China court of law?

What is the process, timeframe and budget to register a TM in China? China Trademark Registration Procedure (Summary) Required Documents Suggested Documents Time Frame

How long are Trademarks valid in China?

Conclusion: Two VERY Important aspects to consider

Additional Resources

About the author: Michael J. Bellamy

This blog post is written for businesspeople who design, import and/or distribute branded products. If you are worried about knock offs and counterfeits in China, this article is for you. Read more about trademarks protecting your intellectual property.

The lessons in this blog post are pulled from the author’s 20 years as a buyer’s representative in China, helping clients manage their global supply chains.

Over the past decade, the staff at AsiaBridge Law have written extensively on the subjects of Trademarks (TM) and how to protect Intellectual Property (IP) when doing business with China. For this week’s blog post we have curated “best of” content from past blog posts, whitepapers and video tutorials to create a list of essential resources for business people who wish to get up to speed quickly on the topic of TM’s in China.

Our goal in writing this report is to provide concise answers to 5 strategic questions about (TM’s) trademarks protecting your intellectual property in China. Additional links will be provided for readers who wish to dig deeper into any of the 5 topics below.

5 Essential questions:

What business assets can be protected with a TM application in China? What are the pros & cons of registering the TM in China vs. back home? Can a foreigner register and enforce TM rights in China? What is the process, timeframe and budget to register a TM in China?

Pro Tip: black white, 3 in one How long are Trademarks valid in China once registered?

But before we dive into the topic at hand, let’s quickly review the definition of “trademark” and clarify how it is different from other IP such as copyright and patents.

Copyright

The form of intellectual property known as copyright protects your right to reproduce, publish, or sell your original work of authorship. For example: literary, musical, dramatic, artistic, or architectural works.

What can be protected under copyright law?

Copyright only protects what is known as the “form of material expression”. The ideas, concepts, techniques themselves are not protected until they are expressed in a physical form. It is the physical form that can be registered as a copyright. For example, a story handed down for generations in spoken word format is not protected, but the moment it is put on paper, that document can enjoy copyright protection. For copyright to apply, the work must be “fixed in a tangible form”.

Read more Copyrights in China here.

Trademark

The dictionary states:

A trademark is a word, phrase, symbol, and/or design that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others.

A service mark is a word, phrase, symbol, and/or design that identifies and distinguishes the source of a service rather than goods. Some examples include brand names, slogans, and logos.

The term “trademark” is often used in a general sense to refer to both trademarks and service marks.

Copyright doesn’t cover words, phrases and symbols, for two main reasons.

a) In simple terms, trademarks are works of small size. A few words make up a brand name or slogan. Copyright on the other hand is reserved for a full-length creative work such as a book, film or play, in most cases.

b) Copyright only covers the “work” as delivered via a “fixed and tangible form”. For example, if somehow you were able to get your catch phrase (when printed on paper) registered as a copyright, the copyright would only protect you from others who seek to stick that specific phrase on the same media (paper). All other formats, such as videos and photos would not be covered.

Patent

China admits three patent classifications:

1) Design Patent protects new designs of any shapes, patterns or colors (or combination of all three) creating an aesthetic feeling, fit for industrial application.

2) Utility model protects ideas providing technical solutions relating to the shape or structure (or combination of both) for practical use.

3) Invention Patent protects technical solutions relating to products, processes or improvements.

Read more about Patents in China here.

Now back to Trademarks.

What business assets can be protected with a TM application in China?

The short answer is “logos, slogans and brand names”.

A full answer needs to explain how product classifications work and how multiple colors, languages, fonts and images can be protected under a Trademark registration in China.

To help build the most comprehensive application possible, consider the following:

Brand Name:

Not just the name in English, but also the name in the local language of the target market. The brand “coke” is found around the world, but English language “coke” is supplemented by local language “kekou kele” in China for example. Both languages need protection.

Slogan:

Not just in English, but also in the local language as well.

Logo:

The logo is essentially an image file. If you have variations of your corporate logo, share them all with your lawyer in hopes coverage can be extended to all of them.

Fonts:

If your slogan and brand appear in a propriety font (think the “Coca-Cola” script) your application should aim to protect not only the brand in that font, but also prevent other brands from using your specific font!

Classifications & Categories:



For the purpose of the trademark application, China uses the Nice Classification system prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This system has 45 Classifications and under each classification you will find many different sub-classifications called “categories”. It is important to pick the relevant classification and categories for your trademark application and know that owning a trademark on your brand name is not the same as owning a unique name. “Delta” is often given as an example of how one brand name has been trademarked by multiple companies. Delta Airlines, Delta Facets, Delta Dental….Applications with more than one classification are treated as different applications.

Pro Tip: Combine all elements into a single image file and make a single TM application

An image file, called a “specimen”, is used in the TM application. Provide your China lawyer with as many of the following item as possible, as they may be able to fit them all into 1 specimen and help you avoid extra costs associated with registering each element separately:

Brand name (in all applicable languages) in basic text

Brand name (in all applicable languages) in stylized/custom font (if applicable)

Logo

Slogan (in all applicable languages) in basic text

Slogan (in all applicable languages) in stylized/custom font (if applicable)

In theory, if a competitor uses any part or combination of parts found in this “specimen”, they will be in violation of your intellectual property rights. An inexperienced (or perhaps unethical) lawyer may try to get you to pay for multiple applications when in reality, one application done right, can give you sufficient protection.

Common Mistake: Submitting a logo in color

Most corporate logos are in certain color- the golden arches of McDonalds or Pepsi’s red white and blue. However, if you submit your application in China in color, then there is a chance that your rights could be limited to only that color choice. In an extreme case, it could mean that if your logo is red in the application, you can’t stop other people to use the same logo in green. For this reason, the lawyers in the AsiaBridge Law network suggest clients send a digital copy of the logo in black and white, as the TM protection will cover all color combinations!

Common Mistake: Asking a random Chinese speaker to translate your brand names and slogans

Even if you don’t plan to sell your product in China, you should still protect the Chinese translation of your brand.

You don’t have to pay extra for this coverage, so make the effort when you apply for the TM.

If you don’t register a Chinese name, someone else could register the Chinese transliteration of your trademark to make consumers believe that they are connected to your brand (like what happened with ‘Air Jordan – Qiaodan’ http://chinasourcinginfo.org/2012/03/07/michael-jordan/!)

Translating a brand name or slogan into Chinese is a specialized skill. It would be unwise to have a lawyer or random Chinese-speaking contact come up with the local language name. To make things even more complex, different dialects across China pronounce names differently with different meanings.

Consider engaging a specialist to come up with your Chinese language brands and slogans.

What are the pros & cons of registering the TM in China vs. back home? Is there global coverage?

Assuming you have the time and budget, the ideal move would be to have trademark coverage in not only the markets where your product will be sold but also in the locations where it is likely to be knocked off- meaning China.

Is there a one-stop-shop for global TM registration?

A: Yes and no. Here is the full story:

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is a United Nation’s agency that primarily focuses on protecting both industrial property (inventions, trademarks and designs) and copyrighted materials. The Madrid System (officially the Madrid System for the International Registration of Marks) under WIPO is the primary international system for facilitating the registration of trademarks in multiple jurisdictions around the world.