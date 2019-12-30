Due Diligence in China: Essential questions to ask

What information is included in a due diligence report, how is it obtained, how much does it cost?

The answer varies depending on the service provider, but essentially there are three types of due diligence that I use on a regular basis in my dealings in China.

Here is the way I breakdown the three levels of due diligence in China.

Level One: Entry Level DIY Due Diligence

Later in this article I will give tips on how to do “DIY Due Diligence” in China. But for now, know that I consider “DIY Due Diligence” to be research that could be conducted by typical office worker, without special training and with no Chinese language skills.

For example:

Careful review of the target company’s marketing materials

Interviewing references

Online fact checking

Sadly, because many Chinese entities know their foreign partners aren’t serious about Chinese language due diligence, they stack their English language with with what they think the foreign partner wants to hear.

Level Two: Investigative Due Diligence

At the other end of the due diligence spectrum is the type of research conducted “in the field” by highly specialized investigators.

For example, let’s say your Chinese business partner promises that they are only using the “official” and “certified” sourced of raw materials as agreed in your contract. But you have a hunch that the supplier is using cheap counterfeit materials in order to pad their pockets. Counterfeit materials in your supply chain would open you up to major legal exposure back home, so you decide to bring in the investigators.

In a case like that, the investigative due diligence could include the following:

Stakeouts: Following trucks from the factory loading dock back to the sub supplier of origin.

Paid Intelligence: Paying off key employees at the factory to get access to internal information.

Undercover Work: Investigators pose as job seekers, get hired and report on the view from the inside.

How much does Investigative Due Diligence cost?

As there is an element of physical risk to the investigators when conducting this type of due diligence, the fees are far more than the other types of due diligence. In my experience, two thousand USD per day is not outside the norm.

(I’m not at liberty to state on my blog post the name of the investigator I have used, but I may be able to make an introduction if you contact me directly.)

Level Three: Professional Due Diligence

In between “Investigative Due Diligence” and “DIY Due Diligence” is an affordable, yet effective due diligence service offered by specialized firms. I refer to it as “Professional Due Diligence” and it represents 95% of the due diligence being conducted in China. Here are two of the most popular types of reports offered by ABL.