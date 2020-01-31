How to verify the supplier is stable? Good relationships at risk of going bad.

Why now?

Why the need to verify the supplier is stable!

Background:

Beijing continues to aggressively pivot away from an economy based on manufacturing-for-export.

How will China’s move towards a consumer-oriented economy

impact its exports?

In simple terms, for consumerism to work in China, it needs a middle class with disposable income in their pockets. Beijing feels the best way to get there is to continue to raise the minimum wage, year after year. It’s working … consumption is on the rise and if the US-China trade war ever cools down, US exporters will benefit from a rising Chinese middle-class.

But if you are in the China sourcing game, the sad fact is that China is no longer a low-cost manufacturing base for a growing list of production categories. Faced with increasing costs of manufacturing, Chinese factories essentially have 4 options: