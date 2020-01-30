Lessons Learned

Turned out to be another case of “good supplier gone bad” and I am already seeing a lot of them this year!

The seller didn’t initially set out to scam the buyer when the buyer first started doing business with them years ago. But faced with a recent economic downturn, the seller made the decision to exploit the client’s naivety and extract as much money as they could before going into hiding.

In these cases, it is common for the seller to enticed the buyer with a fat discount in exchange for a “big, year-end order”. The seller gets paid, then they shipped a load of defective items.

Sadly, the European buyer’s lack of due diligence and poor contract terms made them a soft target when the supplier decided to “go bad”. Luckily, the seller was not a professional scam artist and left a trail of evidence, but the loop holes explained above make it harder (but not impossible) for the lawyers to hold the Qingdao seller accountable.