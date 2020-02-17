Coronavirus: Alarms & Opportunity for China Sourcing; Wuhan aftermath!

What does Mike know?

Before we dive into the issue, perhaps I should explain a bit about my perspective on China business as well as my experience with outbreaks in China.

Like they say at Farmers Insurance- “we know a thing or two, because we’ve seen a thing or two.”

I spent more than 20 years living in China full-time and was on the ground during the entire SARS scare. I currently have investments in multiple China-based companies ranging from manufacturing to consulting. While my immediate family and I were lucky enough to be outside of China when the Coronavirus (COVID-19) hit, we are communicating daily with friends, family members and employees who are on the ground.