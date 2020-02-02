Kim D. – American

“I contacted AsiaBridge Law after receiving a large number of defective goods from a supplier in China. Right from the start, they were very knowledgeable, offering different options as well as great advice on how to resolve my issue. ABL was able to achieve my desired outcome of a refund from the supplier for the defective goods. I feel fortunate to have found a law firm that worked so hard with my best interest in mind. My experience with Asia Bridge Law was excellent and I highly recommend them.”