VAT Rebates: Negotiating power tool of China’s Value Added Tax System

Take the example of a plastic comb.

Raw plastic is purchased for injection molding (and tax is paid),

then the molded comb is sold to a beauty product distributor (and tax is paid),

who in turn sells to a trading company (and tax is paid) for eventual export.

When the comb is exported, there may be a VAT rebate of 0‐17% (depending on the product classification) against the taxes paid.

Without going into the complex tax formulas, let’s say the VAT rebate for plastic combs is 10%. 17‐10=7%. That is the amount that stays in the government coffers, while 10% goes back to the exporting company.

In this fashion the VAT rebate amount is a tool which the central government can use to either give more incentive (increase the rebate %) or less incentive (reduce the %) from industry to industry.