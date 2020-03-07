VAT Leak in China Manufacturing: Planning for Value Added Tax Rebate

Why is it important to understand the VAT system in China if you source made-in-China products?

China’s Value Added Tax (VAT) and Rebate system is complex and can be very confusing. But if you are buying from China, understanding the basics of how the system works is a strategic imperative.

If you if you know the VAT rebate amounts on the products you are buying from China, you can learn your supplier’s true internal costs.

VAT rebates have changed over time and your current vendor may be pocketing the VAT rebate rather than passing it on to you.

A vendor may tell you they are only getting a certain % back, when in reality they have a secret agreement and a very different rebate rate.

Many vendors lack import‐export rights and proper VAT processing facilities. They are forced to use 3rd party trading companies which inflate the price and complicate the relationship.