Why I am worried about a Force Majeure clause in Chinese contracts

Besides the obvious concern for the human costs if infections spike and the virus isn’t fully contained, when I look at my China supply chain, one of my top concerns is about how the factories will leverage Force Majeure to my detriment.

Because I consider having a good contract a key pillar for sourcing safe in China, it horrifies me to think that my suppliers may have the ability to de-commit from their contract obligations and that my options for recourse may be limited.