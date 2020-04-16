Dangers of not being formal with your China supplier contracts

Answer:

I have not heard of the term “working PO” but I suspect they mean a “Proforma Invoice” which is a form that is sent between buyers and sellers before the formal contract is signed.

The proforma is used to show an intent to buy and confirm key items like # of units, lead time, price…

If the “proforma” is not signed by either party, then technically it is not legally binding. BUT, in China the seller may prepare materials or even start internal production upon receipt of the proforma in hopes of getting the order rolling.

That sounds good at first, but it’s a real problem if the buyer needs to change any details or if the buyer just wanted to get a quote for reference. You can’t “unstart” production.