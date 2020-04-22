PPE Part 3: Does the Chinese seller actually have the ability to export the PPE out of China?

Problem 1: Chinese customs authority won’t release the shipment out of China

In the pre-pandemic world, buyers were more worried about how to get the goods into their target country, rather than how to get it out of China. Given China’s reputation for counterfeits and low-quality products, you shouldn’t be blamed for making the assumption that China customs doesn’t pay much attention to what gets shipped out.

10 to 15 years ago that was very much the case. But in the past decade, China has taken aggressive measures to monitor and manage the flow of goods leaving China. Especially in strategic industries where poor-quality exports cause China to lose face.

PPE very much falls into that category. To get PPE out of China, you and your suppliers need to jump thru some hoops to confirm the seller has been approved by Beijing to deal in AND export the given class of PPE. In the US for example, if you own a factory, you can make pretty much any product line you wish. In China, the opposite is true. And you can rest assured the Chinese port authority will check on them. You would be wise to do the same in advance.

Solution: Verify the Ability to Export

First off, is the entity a registered business in good standing? A Chinese individual can’t just go to the post office and ship you 100,000 masks.

Second, does that entity have a scope of business that includes the specific product to be exported? A manufacturer of face masks does not automatically have the right to ship ventilators for example.

Third, does that entity have import-export rights? In China, the right to manufacture or sell a product is separate from the right to export that product out of China.

More Problems: Random Enforcement

Even if the seller has a track record of exporting a given PPE to your target destination, it is not a guarantee that your border clearance will be smooth.

The problem is that enforcement of the rules is sporadic and interpretation varies from port to port, even withing the same city. (The big Chinese cities have multiple ports). Also, know that China is getting stricter in their enforcement of export restrictions and there is no concept of “grandfather clause” in China. If the rules are changed tonight, goods “in the pipeline” today don’t get a free pass tomorrow!