If you don’t already have a relationship with a suitable logistics provider, do an internet search with key words such as “3PL” or “Customs broker” or “Freight Forwarder” + “name of port”. This will most likely generate a significant list.



The next step is to contact the ones that seem to have what you’re looking for and learn if they will be a good fit for you. We like 3PL’s that have at least 5 years of experience importing products from China into your destination port and ideally have some experience in your specific type of PPE.



Your prospective service providers should be able to give you a list of client references they are currently doing business with.



Once you narrow it down to a handful of options based on initial talks and references, ask for an estimate on freight. What separates the great companies from the good ones will be the format and timing of their quote. If they take more than a few days to get back to you, it probably means that they don’t have well-developed shipping channels and are trying to set something up just for your order. If at all possible, try to avoid having your order serve as some 3PL’s first attempt at doing business with China. Pay special attention to the form of their quote. It should be an actual form based on a template, not just a few sentences or pricing sent via email. If they don’t have a set format for estimates or quotes that is a sign that their level of professionalism is probably not what you should accept. The quote should be easy to understand and if you are unclear about a particular line item on the quote the 3PL should be able to explain it to your satisfaction. Don’t be afraid to ask questions! Better to ask in advance before getting hit with surprise charges later.Remember, the situation surrounding PPE imports is changing on a daily basis. If your potential shipping partner isn’t on top of things, it could cause you big headaches down the road.



Shipping rates change on a day to day basis, and unless you are ready to ship immediately after receipt of the quote, most likely the quote will be an estimate. So, we like 3PLs that will hold their quote valid for an allotted time or at least offer to re-quote closer to the actual ship date so that the buyer knows the exact costs in advance.

