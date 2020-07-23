China Lawsuits: How to freeze assets of a Chinese Company

CIETAC

a. Preparing Key Documents

The power of attorney document is signed with the lawyer who will submit the case on client’s behalf.

The client couriers to China the original documents of its board resolution to submit this case for arbitration.

Client may also be asked by the arbitration court to prepare notarized copies (which need to be authenticated by your nearest Chinese consulate) of the following documents:

Proof of business registration

Proof that you own the business

Express mail to China only needs a few days, so the timeframe needed for the above steps is highly dependent upon the client’s ability to coordinate its board of directors and the local consulate.

b. CIETAC reviews the case (1-7 days);

If arbitration has been exhausted or you didn’t have an arbitration clause in your contract, then you may consider court action.