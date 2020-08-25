“The supplier might say to you “don’t worry, we have global coverage for product liability”. But say some child gets hurt wearing your baby wear that you just imported into Australia. Is the Australian lawyer and the local government going to sue a factory in Bangladesh? No. They are going to come after you as the importer of record.

If you are a small company and just getting started are you going to spend a couple percentage points getting liability insurance? It’s your call- what do you have to lose in the worst case?

If you are a start-up, maybe you want to “wing it” at first.

But if you are a stable business, and you’ve got real assets and a reputation that you want to protect. Then you need to get serious about arranging your own liability insurance and more importantly putting a system in place to ensure the product is compliant in the first place.