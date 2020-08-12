Problem 1: How the trade war impacts price, quality and lead time

President Trump has made the argument that US importers will pressure Chinese suppliers for price concessions rather than pass on the tariff to the US consumer. That’s difficult to do when the margins are razor-thin at each stage of distribution and next to impossible if the US importer happens to be small with limited leverage over the seller. But US companies will certainly try their best to get Chinese suppliers to absorb the tariff.

In cases where the Asian factories have offered price concessions, the sad reality is that corners were probably cut in order to achieve a lower price point as suppliers have many tricks to protect their internal profit margins. Most buyers won’t know the impact on the quality until it’s too late.

Later in the article we explore the strategies successful importers use to control quality during times of intense cost-down pressure.

Problem 2: Intellectual Property Rights : Increased disrespect during the trade war

As the China-US trade war continues to heat up, Chinese suppliers are actively looking for new orders outside of the US. That could mean your supplier is about to jump into bed with your European, Canadian or Australian competitors. How to ensure your competition doesn’t gain access to proprietary designs and information?

Solution: Register your IP in China & Have the right China bilingual contracts to protect your interests.