Why should you assume that all potential suppliers are middlemen?

During the RFQ (request for quotation) session that we’re going to talk about later will explain how to go out and get quotations. So you know: Do I need to deal with this trading company because my minimum order quality is too small for factory direct, or should I be going factory direct? That’s the spin of the European middlemen or the US middlemen that says they’re going to leverage their buying power because you can’t go factory direct.

The spin of the Chinese middlemen will be “We own the factory”, and then excuses and excuses and excuses to keep you away from it. They know that you want to go factory direct, so they tell you they have a factory, they own the factory. But then when it’s time to visit that factory, “There’s terrible flood, and the road is out”, “Our factory is so far away, why don’t we just meet at the hotel and or we’ll talk business at the airport”, “We have some staff problem, it’s Chinese New Year, our people haven’t returned”, “We’ve been closed down for a little while because there’s no power.” I’ve heard every excuse in the book for why I can’t visit the factory. If the person is telling you that they really own the factory, they’re going to find every way to get you on-site, because they know if they can prove it to you that they’re a real factory, it’s going to help seal the deal.