How do you know if a supplier is a trading company?

Example:

We were doing some research early on in my career; we were buying a doll. I found three suppliers in Guangdong province, which is the province that I live in—the city of Shenzhen. They were all about three hours away. The first supplier we found was clearly a factory.

Their website looked great;

they had a lot of detailed information;

they even had their business license that I checked out in advance.

I was really sure that the first company was a factory. So I got in the car and drove three hours one way, we had a great visit, the price was okay, we came back. Six hours in the car, just to go talk to this doll factory.

My assistants did some research, and they had two other options for me to visit. We weren’t sure if they were factories or not. I kind of had reservations, but the second option offered to give us a really good warranty term. God forbid, something went wrong with the dolls we were buying, they would replace them. And the third company that we found had a really low price, so I thought “Okay, it’s worth going to visit”.