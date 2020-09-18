What does it mean when the supplier supplies a large range of products?

We discussed in previous blog that cheapest price concept in China and the suppliers

that won’t tell their factory exact location are considered to be a huge red flags that

you’re dealing with trading company or middlemen.

Now, be wary if the Chinese supplier supply a very large range of products because a

factory is very particular in one or several kinds of products, if there are lots of kinds of

products in the catalog that presented by the supplier then it’s a big red flag that you are

dealing with the trading company.

I remember somebody was trying to tell me that—we’re buying arrow hats—their

factory made arrow hats and socks. That’s what they were telling me. And I

thought that was strange because the totally different production technique was

involved. And sure enough, it was a trading company that represented those two

different products. So when you find a factory, generally they are very

specialized in terms of the production methods and techniques, and the training

of staff. So if they have a large product range, be very careful. They’re probably

middlemen. Either part of that range or the entire range is outsourced.