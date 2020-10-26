Truth about sourcing famous brands in China, not all Apples are equal

2) Tax Structure in China

If a Chinese supplier is offering branded goods at lower prices than in your country, it may be a scam. Keep in mind that because of the tax structure in China, the tax on such branded products is high so as to protect the local Chinese companies. It’s actually less expensive for you to buy the latest tablet in American or Hong Kong or Dubai, one of these free trade ports, as oppose to Mainland China. So even if it’s available and made here, the same product may be more expensive in China at the wholesale or retail lever than wholesale or retail level back home.

Example:

“For example, where I live in China, whenever the newest iPad products comes out, my Chinese neighbors who have passports would often go over to Hong Kong, some of them would fly to the US, they buy a bunch of products, bring it back into China—essential smuggle it at a small scale—and sell it to consumers in China. So it’s less expensive for them to go overseas, buy the product, and bring it back, and they can make money doing that in China. So obviously, the cost structure is set up so that many of these products simply aren’t available at the competitive price in China, even if they’re made there.”