Straight to the Source! Are you talking with the factory owner?

You might ask him ...

“How many of your employees are from Hunan province? How many from Sichuan? How many from Guangdong?”

The trading companies that represent these factories, they’re not on the ground of the factory day to day, they’re not going to have those details. I love to get into a very detailed discussion with someone that’s telling me that they are the factory owner. And I’ll find out really quickly if they know their stuff or not.