Be wary of these two types of scams when sourcing in China

We received a lot of complaints from the foreign buyers regarding the various scams they have experienced when they source from China. In my sourcing experience in China for how many years, I think there are two types of scams out there.

What are the two types of scams?

1. Scam artist

Not real company and they’re just out there to steal money from you.

2. Manipulation Scam or an Opportunity Scam

These are perpetrated by legitimate factories or legitimate sellers with a real business, but because the buyer is sloppy or makes mistakes, the seller can manipulate the situation to their advantage and extract more money out of the buyer. That’s a manipulation scam or an opportunity scam.