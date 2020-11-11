Factory ownership papers reduce the middlemen risk and fear!

Example (ownership papers):

It may be awkward to go to the factory and just say “You’re telling me you’re the factory, but I don’t believe you. Show me your business license.” That can be a little bit awkward or even abrasive because that’s too direct.

So you might want to say “You’ve given me a great factory tour. You said you owned the factory. That’s great. However per our standard operating procedures, headquarter back in New York requires me to make a photocopy of your business license.” That’s an indirect way to ask the question without saying “I think you’re lying to me.” And if they fight it, if they won’t give you the business license or tell you who the ownership is, that’s a red flag.