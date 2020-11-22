Be explicit that there eventually may be a production location audit

Why should you be explicit that the production location audit may be coming?

Also, need to talk about this issue of showcase factory. Be explicit that when you place the purchase order, production is going to take place at the factory you visited because there’s a bit of a bait-and-switch that can go on. These factories know that you want to visit a nice factory with well-organized production line, no scraps laying around, staff in uniforms, well lit, emergency exit signs, good food in the cafeteria, staff whistling at work so happy to be there. They know that you want to see this. So sometimes this “factory owners” or the trading companies will take you to a showcase factory, where you tick off all the items on the box: Nice factory location, clean, happy staff, whatever. And then when they get your order, they actually send it out the back door to a sister factory where there’s no quality manual, staff don’t have any uniforms, there’s no safety precautions, overtime isn’t paid. The price is really low, and they’re not going to pass that discount onto you. Plus, the quality may have problems.