Why do the scam artists target small scale foreign buyers?

I’d like to give you an example of what the scam artists often look like when you visit their website.

Example:

This is a real story, sadly, a buyer overseas spent $400 to buy two of these vehicles. They wrote to my helpline and said: “Mike, we were scammed!” I said, “Okay, tell me about it. What kind of product, what website?” And this is the website they sent me. They bought two of these vehicles for $400, so $200 apiece. Come on, are you really going to have a sophisticated piece of engineered vehicle for a few hundred dollars? But let’s assume that it appeared at a reasonable price, what are the other red flags on the website?

I’m sure there are dozens of signs that you should be aware of such as seller will request you to send a money via remittance or personal account, their company name is very similar to a legit company but not quite the same, cannot take your phone call using the contact number posted on their website, and many more. There are bunch of scam artists who really good in making their website appears to be legit. If you wanted to know the other signs and red flags about the scam artist website looks like, you may want to conduct red flag assessment to verify the legitimacy of the supplier and to source safe in China as well.