Starting a Business in China: How and Where to Start

As you can imagine, the new era has brought about a substantial amount of new regulations. The World Bank’s Doing Business Report provides a great starting point for newcomers to the P.R.C. (Link). The report provides a generalized framework, providing fees and time frames; but nevertheless, professional help should be consulted.

Should you choose to “go it alone,” your main ally will be the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) website: http://www.samr.gov.cn/. There you can find English translations of highly useful laws on advertising, consumer protection, and business associations (incorporation law). It is a good idea to become familiar with these primary sources before you seek counsel. The more you know, the better you can communicate your precise needs to Chinese professionals.