What is a bait and switch strategy in the China Sourcing context?

I’ve had situations where I visited factories, placed the order, and they got an order from Disney for millions of units. So my 10,000 units aren’t so important. But rather than deliver the stuff late, they took my order and gave it to another factory. However, I will also include this on the next series blog post about contact so that you will know how to get protected when situation like this occur.

So sometimes you have that bait-and-switch for marketing purposes, but also the outsourcing can happen when your production goes somewhere else, and you don’t know about it. If you don’t know who’s producing your product, how are you going to do the quality control, how are you going to make sure that your intellectual property is protected, how are you going to communicate with the people on the production line to make sure that everything goes right. Do I like to tell my suppliers “If you’re going to outsource it, which aspects of the production are outsourced? And if you need to outsource the whole thing because of time constraints, let’s talk about it in advance, explain to me the reasons why. If those reasons are legitimate, we’ll do it at the new factory.”

So there’re ways to work with your supplier, and we’re going to cover these in the next blog post in this series …