Red Flag Alert: A Product Portfolio that makes Jeff Bezos jealous!

Let’s take a further look at their website. What I noticed is that they didn’t have any Chinese language. For example, usually a legitimate factory, because they want to show off their Chinese employees or their Chinese sub-suppliers, they’ll actually have a lot of the pages of their website in Chinese. The scam artists who are targeting English speaking foreigners don’t even bother with the Chinese part of their website. So that’s absolutely a red flag.

Also, the contact information. It was strange that sometimes they use a cell phone number for an office number; sometimes they said their factory was in one province, yet the contact number had a different area code; the fax area code was different from the office area code. So a lot of strangeness going on.

If you look at their payments page—I really got a kick out of this! They offer two options for transferring funds. One is traditional bank transfer, also known as TT, tele-transfer, and of course they offer Western Union. If you look carefully at their beneficiary name, and the account number and the codes, it’s blank. It’s because the scam artist would perhaps the bribe the bank, I don’t know, once they scammed a certain amount of money, they would just change their bank account name and number. They make it look like “Yes, please transfer your fund to our account at Bank of China, it’s really professional.” But, even though, the bank account is within the Bank of China, it’s often a private account, it’s not a corporate account. Later in the scam series we’ll talk about how to protect yourself when sending money.