Would your sourcing project get past Mark Cuban’s feasibility audit?

1) Substantial labor component for sourcing product

If your product is heavily labor intensive. For example, if the product cost is $10 and $9.90 of this is due to labor costs, then maybe your product is more suitable for a place like Pakistan, Bangladesh or Indonesia. We’re talking about textiles or apparels, things like that.

If your product has too little labor component, meaning maybe it’s $9.90 raw material and 10 cents labor component, in that scenario because of the sophisticated equipment and high technology, it might actually be less expensive to run that product in the US. For example, the high volume injected plastics. In China, when you make injected plastics, sometimes they use a lot of the hand-labor to cut off the flesh from the mold when the injected plastic is made. In the US or Europe or Japan, there might be a million-dollar machine that’s so sophisticated, it makes 50 widgets a second with no man-hours. Now if the project is heavily raw material based in terms of its cost markup, then it may also make sense to run in the US.