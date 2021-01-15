Hallmarks to Secure a Good Bilingual Contract in China

A short situation below is an example of what will happen when you do not know what should do before making a contract.

“If you've got the contract with the right party you would not believe how many buyers, especially if you're a new buyer plate think you're doing business with the factory you pay the money to their trading company in Hong Kong. And you've got a contract with an agent or a broker no one really set out to cheat each other. But then if you need to drag somebody into court what will inevitably happen is you think that you're taking the manufacturer to court and the judge brings them in and the manufacturer says, “Yeah we've got a purchase order from this Australian buyer but we never received any funds” and you say “Wait I sent the funds to this account”. Well that's a different company that's in Hong Kong and then you drag the Hong Kong company into the court and they say, “Yeah we received these funds from Australia and we don't have a matching purchase order. We didn't know where they came from and we've already spent the money”.