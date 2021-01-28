Realistic clauses help you to get support from Chinese courts

A lot of us are thinking we've got this great contract and let's put a clause in there that if the supplier breaks the terms of the quality or lead time or intellectual property they got to pay a heavy penalty. I did that at first, and the lesson I learned was that if your penalty isn't realistic the judge in Asia will rule it out, so you can't say I'm buying ten thousand dollars’ worth of earrings and if the supplier gets the quality right they'd have to refund me two hundred thousand dollars.

The judge is going to say that's not realistic, so the good news is that penalty clauses work if they're reasonable, so if you're buying ten thousand dollars’ worth of earrings your contract might say you get a two percent discount for every 48 hours that the product is late on delivery and you have a clear delivery date the supplier chopped it or six signed at the Asian way.

The court system actually loves those cases because they don't have to debate it and the penalty is pre-agreed so the judge looks at it and you win an award getting the money out of the supplier.