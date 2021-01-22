Why Should I Retain a Chinese Law Firm?

At times it may seem more convenient to hire a domestic, U.S.-based law firm. But consider this: even for the most basic tasks a U.S. firm might consider it more efficient to outsource its in-house responsibilities and retain a Chinese law firm! With this in mind, it is logical to cut out the middle man and connect directly with the firm handling the matter. Another reason client may hesitant to hire Chinese attorneys is that—well let’s face it—because it can be a daunting task connecting with a good Chinese supplier, it reasons that it may be just as difficult to find an effective Chinese legal firm. But keep in mind, the key is finding a firm that can communicate with not only you, but also with your associates.

With all the practical considerations, it is always nice to know that you have local support in such a great land for opportunity as China.