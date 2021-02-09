China Project Management Template: Who, What, When, & Why?

In the US and most of the Western countries, when the PO (purchase orders) is placed with a domestic supplier, we sit back knowing the hard work is done and we just wait for the order to show up on time without a lot of drama.

While China has some amazing pricing, it is not known for excellent quality or short lead times. This means that the placement of the PO is the start of the supplier management process in China, not the end.

It is very rare for suppliers, even ones that are as large as 1000 employees to have proper Project Management software which clearly defines and track who is doing what, when and why. To the contrary, usually there is an account manager or sales person that takes point on walking your project thru all the steps from production to delivery.