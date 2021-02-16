1) Effectively Communicate Your Expectations

It’s no good to stick your expectations down in the small print where the supplier may not even see them. Perhaps that will protect you if a court case was to arise, but it’s much better to make sure your supplier is aware of the key terms in advance.

So, make your contract bilingual and easy for them to understand. And before the two of you sign off on the contract you should spend some time to go over the key points one by one to make sure the factory really gets it.