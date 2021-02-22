English Speaking Chinese Lawyer: Intellectual Property Q&A (Part 1)

My Intellectual Property is registered in my home country. Am I protected in China?

English Speaking Lawyer in China:

If you have registered your Intellectual Property in a nation that is party to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in theory, you have some basic protection in China. However, in practice, there are a number of loopholes commonly exploited by Chinese entities to "legally steal" WIPO registered IP in China.

For a detailed look at how to protect yourself and close up exposure to these loopholes check out the article: Do I Have Coverage in China if I Register My IP Via WIPO/ Madrid System? But in the meantime, here are some important considerations:

In terms of China IP, you should be aware of the following if you are considering to file via WIPO.