You want your factory to have a crystal clear understanding your standard and as well as how to inspect for that standard. For example, let’s say you are buying red umbrellas, a professional buyer would state the PMS or Pantone # of red they want and also offer three physical reference samples showing the darkest acceptable red, the lightest acceptable red and the target red. The professional buyer would also get in writing the exact method to inspect for that red standard.

For example, “umbrellas are to be pulled from the line at random per AQL level 2, inspected against agreed counter samples, held at arm’s length (no greater than .8 meters from the eye of the inspector) under natural light.”

Any China sourcing veteran will agree- if you don’t put down in writing a scientific and repeatable inspection process for the key aspects of your product, there is a high likelihood you will get exactly what you didn’t want.” If you only take away one two things from this entire mini course: