Q1. Check References

It doesn’t cost you anything to ask for references. If a supplier can’t give you a few happy clients to speak to, you should run away.

Q2: Visit in Person

Checking out the seller with your own eyes is one of the best ways to get a feel for the actual situation at the factory floor. Even if don’t have the time to visit the factory, you want to confirm in advance that they will let you visit the factory at your convenience. If they come up with a bunch of excuses because you can’t visit, then it likely means one of two things:

They don’t have the ability to produce your product and are scared that you won’t like what you see if you visit in person or it could be they are a trading company and worried you will cut them out of the loop if you go factory-direct.

Q3. Quality Assessment

Ask to see the supplier’s written quality manual. This document explains to the workers how to assembly, package, catch defects and improve quality. A professional factory will be happy to show you an ISO-compliant Quality Control Manual. It’s a big red flag if they don’t have a written quality system. They may say things like “we don’t need paper work, we make these products every day and know what we are doing”. But because workers switch jobs, managers change, suppliers are swapped out on a frequent basis in China, it’s up to you as the buyer to verify that the factory has a stable quality system in place.