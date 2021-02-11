Different industries have different margins, and even within the same industry, some suppliers quote high, some quote low. So, I am sorry to say there is no set formula for negotiation of the price in China. It’s not like “if they say 100, I say 50 and we split the difference”.

In the USA for example, we tend to think of negotiations as a sport with set of rules and protocol. Two gladiators sit at the negotiation table and the one with the supplier negotiation ninjitsu is going to get the better price.