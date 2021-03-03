Common Mistake #1: Not realizing you can save money by combining all elements into a single image file and make a single TM application!

An image file, called a “specimen”, is used in the TM application. Provide your China lawyer with as many of the following item as possible, as they may be able to fit them all into 1 specimen and help you avoid extra costs associated with registering each element separately:

Brand name (in all applicable languages) in basic text

Brand name (in all applicable languages) in stylized/custom font (if applicable)

Logo

Slogan (in all applicable languages) in basic text

Slogan (in all applicable languages) in stylized/custom font (if applicable)

In theory, if a competitor uses any part or combination of parts found in this “specimen”, they will be in violation of your intellectual property rights. An inexperienced (or perhaps unethical) lawyer may try to get you to pay for multiple applications when in reality, one application done right, can give you sufficient protection.