China Court Cases: Q&A with an English-Speaking Chinese Lawyer

English-Speaking Lawyer in China Answers:

The good news is that court fees and attorney fees in China are a fraction of those found in USA or Europe. And the time frame for the case to move thru the system in China is usually much faster than in N. America, for example.

The not so good news is that it is very hard to estimate in advance, how many hours will be needed to complete the court case in China. There are just too many variables to give an accurate estimate.

It is also worth noting that some courts will ask for key evidence to be notarized, authenticated or translated. This is an additional expense to consider, especially if you have a large case file.

Court fees are invoiced at cost with no mark up. The legal fees for the attorneys in the AsiaBridge network are found on our rate sheet, which can be downloaded from the website at https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/contact-us/.

Clients are invoiced in the form of “general counsel blocks” offered in 4, 10-, 20-, 40- and 80-hour blocks. In this fashion the clients only pay for one block at a time and has direct control over the amount they spend on a court case. The larger the block, the lower the per-hour fee.