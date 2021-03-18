Contracts in China: Q&A with an English-Speaking Chinese Lawyer

English-Speaking Lawyer in China Answers:

An English-only document signed by both parties is legally binding. But it is bad idea! Here is why, as explained by AsiaBridge Law’s advisory board member- Mike, from the US.

First, to have any legal validity in China, you have to list the Chinese name. I’m talking about the Chinese name you see on their Chinese business license. Local authorities and courts only recognize registered Chinese names. So, the English name, or whatever they call themselves for marketing, is not an official name. You can’t sue some company named “Best Good Star Mfg.” But you can sue “最好星有限公司”!

Keep in mind that to litigate outside of China is for the most part meaningless. The vast majority of Chinese companies do not have any assets outside of China and a court in China does not enforce foreign judgments, so it means that you actually get nothing (except a bill for wasted legal fees) even if you prevail in a court back home. So, if litigation is the only option to solve the dispute, a lawsuit should be filed in a Chinese court.

If your key documents are in English, it complicates things a lot. For example, before the courts can make a decision, the English documents/ supporting evidence will need to be translated into Chinese by a court approved translator for the court’s review. This can be expensive and very time consuming. Plus, the defense can employ a stall tactic of fighting over the wording of the translation itself. It’s much better to have your attorney structure the wording in advance in Chinese rather than hope the court’s translation will be accurate. Be safe. Use bilingual contracts.