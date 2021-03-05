To help build the most comprehensive application possible, consider the following:

Brand Name

Not just the name in English, but also the name in the local language of the target market. The brand “coke” is found around the world, but English language “coke” is supplemented by local language “kekou kele” in China for example. Both languages need protection.

Slogan

Not just in English, but also in the local language as well.

Logo

The logo is essentially an image file. If you have variations of your corporate logo, share them all with your lawyer in hopes coverage can be extended to all of them.

Fonts

If your slogan and brand appear in a propriety font (think the “Coca-Cola” script) your application should aim to protect not only the brand in that font, but also prevent other brands from using your specific font!

Classifications & Categories

For the purpose of the trademark application, China uses the Nice Classification system prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This system has 45 Classifications and under each classification you will find many different sub-classifications called “categories”. It is important to pick the relevant classification and categories for your trademark application and know that owning a trademark on your brand name is not the same as owning a unique name. “Delta” is often given as an example of how one brand name has been trademarked by multiple companies. Delta Airlines, Delta Facets, Delta Dental….Applications with more than one classification are treated as different applications.