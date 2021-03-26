Finding The Right Supplier in China

What is the main advantage of a FIE over a local factory or WOFE?

I’m not saying that all Foreign Invested Enterprise in China are better than the Chinese factories in terms of price, quality and lead time. That’s not the case. But as a general rule of thumb, it works like this:

WFOE/WOFE

On one end of the scale you have the WFOE. The reason that the pricing is a little bit higher on the WFOE is because they spend more money on their quality systems and they understand the marketplace a little bit better, so they know how to position their product to maximize their niche and since they are owned by foreigners (non-Chinese), they really understand the customer expectations and the price that other non-Chinese are willing to pay. They often have excellent customer service and you can expect very good warranty. But you pay a premium when you’re dealing with a WFOE, but at least you won't have as much handholding when it comes to project management.

China Factory

At the other extreme we have those local factories I talked about, they are Chinese-owned China-based. Some of them are world class, many of them require a bit more handholding when it comes to understanding your order and meeting expectations for price, quality and lead time.

Maybe they don’t have the polished websites;

maybe they don’t have the engineering chops.

You might have to support them, hold their hand a little bit more.

But, generally speaking, they have the lower price. In particular, you will often find the lowest price from the medium-to-small size Chinese owned, China-based, local factories.

FIE

In terms of pricing, the FIE usually claim the middle spot by being lower than the WFOE but higher than the local China based, Chinese owned factory. I mentioned earlier that I use those types of factories a lot. In my case, they are often Hong Kong, Taiwanese or Singapore FIE's that are based in China.

Tips:

When you’re vetting these factories as potential supplier, realize that at first glance they all look like factory buildings, but behind the scenes, they can be very different animals in terms of the quality mentality and pricing, depending on if they are a WFOE, FIE or "Chinese Chinese" factory.

Finding the Right Supplier: What's next?

In the beginning of this blog post I mentioned the 4 different tiers and the need for different strategies. In my next blog post I'll explore the 4 tiers and write about buying at the wholesale level, dealing with retailers, and of course the pros and cons of working with brokers, trading companies, agents, and middlemen.