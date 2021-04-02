First off, some of the agents and brokers are what I would call an “opportunistic broker”, meaning they want to broke a deal, they want to put you on a buyer with a factory that they know, get some money up front for making the introduction, and then try to build in an ongoing commission. But if they’re only a broker, and they help set up the deal in the beginning, but they don’t provide any real value, that’s bad for you because you’re paying them a commission which probably is hidden over a long term for just making an introduction.

Let’s talk about some of the ugly things that can happen when dealing with these agents and middlemen. I hear this so often “Yes, it’s our factory”, “Mr. Wang, do you own the factory or are you an agent?”, “I own the factory.” it’s very common. Maybe it’s a language issue; maybe it’s a cultural issue. You almost have to assume that someone is a middleman until proven otherwise. One of the ugly things is these agents will say “Not only are we providing project management, but we own the factory too. We have a close relationship with the factory. You’ll get speedy updates. You’ll have transparency into what’s going on.” If you’re dealing with an agent because they’re telling you that they own or have invested in the factory, you need to double check and make sure that is verified and actually exist.

Not all Agents or Middlemen are Bad

There are also benefit of working with an agent or middlemen especially with the communication. Many foreign buyers don’t know how to communicate clearly with the Chinse factory. Hiring a translator to communicate with the Chinese factory is somewhat time consuming and expensive. Some agents are very good at making this process more efficient