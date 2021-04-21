Dealing with Defective and Non-conforming Goods in China

If you're buying something so simple like a commodity, you're buying Mickey Mouse watches that haven't changed in five years. You would assume that the factory is going to get it right but if you're taking that Mickey Mouse watch and you're adding a solar panel and you're putting some Brazilian leather on it. So you're making something new that maybe the supplier hasn't made before. In that case, you almost have to assume that there will be quality issues so ask the supplier if there are defects who pays for the rework.

In my 17 years of dealing with suppliers in Asia I've had lots of mislead times in 17 years not once. If I had the supplier say to me “Mike we missed the lead time by a week let us pick up the FedEx charges to send the replacements to Las Vegas”, not once, until I started putting into my contract so that the lead time is missed by X days I get x discount. Sometimes the suppliers forget about this and I get a call at the 11th hour saying “Mike, you know, we're friends and I hope you understand but we just got this new big order from Disney. This is ok if I ship your watches a week late Mike, you know can you do me a favor on this one.