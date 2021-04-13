How to Get The Supplier to Respect The Contract?

Do penalty clauses in supplier contracts actually work? Yes, if you set them up right!

If the penalty amount isn't realistic the judge in Asia will rule it out. So you can't say something like "I'm buying ten thousand dollars’ worth of earrings and if the supplier doesn't gets the quality right they have to refund me two hundred thousand dollars."

The judge is going to say that's not realistic, and they may even toss out whole sections of the contract that are not "reasonable" regardless if the supplier signed those very same clauses.

The good news is that penalty clauses work if they're reasonable. So, if you're buying ten thousand dollars’ worth of earrings, your contract might say you get a "two percent discount for every 48 hours that the product is late on delivery". Let's say that the contract is signed and the seller misses the target date and you go to court in China. The China judges like these kind of cases because the pre-agreed penalty clause makes the judge's job easy. Because the penalty was pre-agreed, you just need to prove the Chinese supplier's non conformance with the delivery date, then the judge will have an easy time setting the compensation because it was pre-agreed. However, getting the money out of the supplier who has lost the court case... that's another topic for another blog post as hopefully they're still in business and have real assets!

If you take just a few things away from today's blog post, they should be as follows:

A simple, easy to understand contract is better than a complex contract that never gets read let alone respected. Incorporate a reasonable penalty clause.

