How to Make the Contract Officially Binding in China?

Many parts of Asia, including China, the "Chop" (an ink stamp) not a hand signature, represents the company and is legally binding. It doesn't matter who the hand is that attaches the chop, if the chop is on the document, it is considered the official "signature" of the company and legally binding. When you are setting up contracts with suppliers in China, know that it is not the general manager's hand signature that matters, nor are you after the signature made by the hand of any legal representative of the company. It is the corporate chop that has real value.

But it is not enough to have your contact "chopped". Because you also need to make sure that chop is real or not? In this blog post I will offer some of the tips and best practices I use when signing contracts with Chinese parties.