Common Scams when doing business in China

1.) Shanghai Surprise

It’s really dangerous when you communicate with your supplier using a free e-mail account. Perhaps they don't want to pay for a formal email client like outlook, or perhaps they prefer the simplicity of Yahoo and QQ mail. Regardless of the reason, they end up using something like "mr.wang@yahoo.com" or "ManagerWang@QQ.com". When suppliers use these free e-mails they’re often lazy with their passcodes. And that's how the scam artist gets in the door.

Essentially, the "Shanghai Surprise" scam is as simple as a third party hacker breaking into the supplier's "yahoo account", allowing the scammer to see the communication trail. The scammer will contact the buyers, and say something like

“Thanks for your order. Here’s is our updated banking information. Please send funds, and we’ll release shipment immediately.”

So the buyer thinks they’re dealing with their supplier who they’ve worked with for many years. In reality, the factory doesn’t even know that there’s a hacker contacting the foreign buyer. You send the money, the hacker gets the money, they immediately close their bank account and disappear.

You contact the seller to ask how the order is going, and you are surprised to learn they haven't started production because they are waiting on the money! Now they’re as surprised as you are.

Shame on the buyer for not having protocols in place the confirm banking details.

Shame on them for sending money to a private account.

Shame on them for not conducting basic due diligence on the transaction.