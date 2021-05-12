Huge Red Flag that a Website is a Scam Artist

Obvious Scam

Google the factory address!

It's a red flag is the website says they have ten production lines with about 5,000 m2 of production space and hundreds of employees but when you check out the address on google maps it comes up showing a hotel, apartment building or restaurant! A little bit of due diligence usually exposes these scams.

It's a red flag is the "Chinese seller's" website is only in English. For example, usually a legitimate factory, because they want to show off their business to Chinese employees or their Chinese sub-suppliers, or the Chinese government, they’ll actually have a lot of the pages of their website in Chinese. The scam artists who are targeting English speaking foreigners don’t even bother with the Chinese part of their website. So that’s a red flag.

It's a red flag is the phone number for "Big Chinese Factory" is a personal phone or cell phone. Scam artists think you are stupid and don't know how to do basic research. They will say they are based in on place, but list a cell phone number that belongs to a different part of the country!

It's a red flag is the payment page doesn't list a corporate bank account and they try to funnel you into a Western Union type transfer. If you look carefully at the beneficiary name, and the account number and the codes, you may find it is a personal account in a totally different province or in Hong Kong or Indonesia instead of Mainland China. Scam artists can set up personal accounts using fake names and once they scammed a certain amount of money from the public, they would just change their bank account name and number. Unlike personal accounts, corporate accounts are harder to fake. Be careful if they try to trick you with “please transfer your funds to our official account at the Bank of China." It sounds really professional, but even though the bank account is within the Bank of China, it could be a private account!

Some scammers list a fake bank account to look official, then when it gets time to pay, they say “we prefer Western Union transfers. It’s very fast and low fees, so you save money and time.” Of course, they love Western Union because once you’ve sent it, the money is gone, and you have no recourse to get it back. So, of course, these scam artists love Western Union.