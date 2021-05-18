The 3 Most Common Scams You Should Know

Scam #2: "It’s On The Way, But..."

The second most common scam is “It’s on the way” scam, where the buyer think they are being smart by saying:

“Alright, I’m not going to pay you, Mr. supplier, until you show me proof of shipment.”

Maybe you ask to see the B/L (bill of lading) or other "official documents" proving the shipment has taken place.

I’ve seen scam artists ship a box of rocks in order to give a B/L to the victim. The paperwork is real, the order is not!

They may even bride somebody at the logistics company or customs office to write on the official documentation that this is a box of electronics, when in reality it's a box of rocks. You’re sitting there thinking, "I'm so smart, China sourcing is easy, my product is on the boat and the hard part is over so it's safe to pay the next payment to the seller". By the time the box of rocks arrives, it's too late.

True Story

The worst case of "it's on the way" that I’ve personally witnessed, involved was a French woman working out of Dubai. She was really excited about the smartphone order that she placed because she was expecting to make a huge margin. She knew that she wanted clones of something that looked like the Apple iPhone. This was a big order for around 200,000 Euros. Upon seeing the shipping documents she paid 100K. 20 days later when the container load arrived, she was horrified to learn the scam artists shipped a bunch of broken cell phones. So the shipping document says here are a couple of pallets worth of cell phones coming, and she paid the money. Later she found out that they were all junk, they were broken, missing batteries, cracked screens.