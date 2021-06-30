1.) Wide Product Range

Probably one of the biggest red flags that I find when visiting these trade shows is that the seller’s booth has a wide range of products. I’ve gone into trade shows where the seller has stuffed toys and electronics, and they’re trying to tell me that they’re the factory, and they make both. Maybe it’s a corporation that has many different production methods, but it’s unlikely that the one factory in the same building is going to make stuffed toys and electronics.

The production methodology, the raw materials, the skillset for the employees, it just doesn't match up. So most likely, the representatives at the booth are perhaps agents for one or both of the products. So if you see a wide range of products, that’s a red flag when you’re visiting trade shows that they’re probably not a qualified factory.